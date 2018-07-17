HOUSTON – A man who was barricaded in his southwest Houston home surrendered peacefully following an overnight standoff with Houston police.
HPD SWAT was stationed outside the home on Homebriar Court, near Missouri City, early Tuesday morning.
Police say the man got into a fight with his wife two days ago and he threatened her with a pistol. The gun went off, and the 38-year-old husband fled. But he later returned to the home.
The woman says she came home overnight to find her home locked up, so she called 911 and said her husband had returned.
The wife was not hurt and remained outside of the home with police during the standoff.
Police say there was a warrant for the man’s arrest on an aggravated assault charge.