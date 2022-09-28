Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 extradited back to Texas

Feng Lu is charged with capital murder. He's accused of killing four members of the Sun family execution-style inside their Cypress house.

HOUSTON — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was brought back to Texas on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody earlier this month when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Once he got back to Houston, Lu was booked into the Harris County Jail. He's charged with capital murder and prosecutors have already filed a motion to deny his bond. He's expected to make an appearance in court in the coming days.

The crime

On Jan. 30, 2014, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up at a Cypress-area home on Fosters Creek Drive, which is near the intersection of Telge and Huffmeister roads.

They found four members of the Sun family - 50-year-old Maoye Sun, his wife 49-year-old Mei Xie, and their two sons, 7-year-old Timothy Sun and 9-year-old Titus Sun - who had been shot to death execution-style inside their own house.

What was the motive?

The murders made news coverage in China where some reports said Maoye Sun may have been connected to a high-ranking Chinese government official being investigated for corruption. The story and theories of a professional assassination also circulated in the neighborhood. Others thought it could have been a hate crime.

The Houston Chinese Alliance formed the same year of the murders. HCA President Yingying Sun (not related to the victims) said it held a vigil for the family.

“I remember very clearly,” Sun said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. “Everyone in the Chinese community and in that neighborhood feared about their own safety.”

Investigators were able to identify and charge Lu with capital murder. He was taken into custody after arriving from China and was taken to the San Mateo County Jail, where he was held until he was extradited to Texas.

“I’m very happy to know, the updates on this case because, for a very long time, we think this became a dead case,” Sun said during the previous interview. “I think we need the truth, to bring justice and let everyone feel peace.”

Maoye Sun was an engineer and his sons went to school at Sampson Elementary.