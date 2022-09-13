Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 taken into custody after arriving from China

Feng Lu, 58, is accused of shooting and killing four members of the Sun family at a Cypress-area home in 2014.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was arrested Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Gonzalez said.

The crime

On Jan. 30, 2014, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up at a Cypress-area home on Fosters Creek Drive, which is near the intersection of Telge and Huffmeister roads.

They found four members of the Sun family - Maoye Sun, his wife Mei Xie, and their two sons, Timothy Sun and Titus Sun - who had been shot to death inside their own house.

The murders made news coverage in China where some reports said Maoye Sun may have been connected to a high-ranking Chinese government official being investigated for corruption. The story and theories of a professional assassination also circulated in the neighborhood.

Investigators were able to identify and charge Lu with capital murder. He was taken into custody after arriving from China and was taken to the San Mateo County Jail, where he's being held until he's extradited to Texas.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

