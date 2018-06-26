A bizarre standoff at a north Houston apartment complex ended with a female stabbing suspect taken into custody by HPD SWAT officers.

The woman had been on the second-floor awning at the Irvington Village apartments for several hours.

She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out.

The suspect's boyfriend says she stabbed him multiple times around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He called 911 and was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

When Precinct 6 deputies tried to talk with the woman, she wasn't having it.

"She refused to open the door. She had barricaded the door," HPD Capt. Larry Bainbridge said. "Fearing that she had been harmed in this altercation, they breached the door."

That's when the woman escaped out of the window to the awning, Bainbridge said.

"She refused to come down. They made every effort for over four hours to talk to her, but she refused to come down," Bainbridge said.

The SWAT team was sent to the scene around 8:30 a.m. After two hours, they used a MARS vehicle to put an elevated platform up to the awning.

"At the same time, we were able to open the window she was sitting in front of and we were able to grab her and take her into custody without any harm to her," Bainbridge said.

The woman faces an aggravated assault charge.

