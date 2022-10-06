Reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in Felica Johnson's disappearance

Community activist Quanell X said the news of Felicia Johnson's death has been heartbreaking for her family.

HOUSTON — Where is Felicia Johnson?

That is the question on everyone's mind after police revealed the 24-year-old from California was killed. But her body has yet to be found.

“Somebody out there has to know something," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Police have announced murder charges for 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo. He has also been charged with tampering with evidence, but the whereabouts of Nwobodo is unknown.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that would lead to his arrest.

“I’m just hoping that this particular defendant is still in the area, looks like he grew up here, looks like he went to schools in the Fort Bend County area, looked like he worked here as well," Kahan said.

JUST IN: Statement from Felicia Johnson’s family on murder charges, suspect at large. 💔 @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/r2BwC03unf — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) June 11, 2022

Houston police said Johnson left the Intercontinental Hotel in the medical center on the morning of April 16.

Nwobodo reportedly picked her up at an apartment on Windchase and took her to his apartment on South Richmond where he allegedly killed her.

Police said he then dumped her cell phone at Bear Creek Park, which was later found. But they still have not found her body.

Community activist Quanell X said the news was heartbreaking for Johnson's family.

“We need you young sisters to look at these cases like Felicia Johnson and realize that your life can be taken from you in a blink of an eye by some sick individual," he said during a press conference Thursday.

“Within a month – we got a suspect, they are charged with murder, we know who you are and eventually you are going to get caught," Kahan said.

More information on this case is expected to come next week.

If you have any information that could help police locate Nwobodo call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.