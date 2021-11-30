FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in Alabama woods

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said investigators spoke with security personnel for Memphis-based FedEx and identified a driver.

HAYDEN, Ala. — Authorities said they have questioned a FedEx driver after hundreds of packages were recently found in a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama.

The driver's name wasn't released, and Moon said investigators determined the driver dumped at least six times, "making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases."

Hundreds of packages were found on private property last Wednesday near the small town of Hayden. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Moon said there could be around 450 individual victims, some in Blount County and some not. He went on to say, "This will not be an easy or fast case to close. Again I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case."