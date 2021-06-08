Family traumatized after violent home invasion in northwest Harris County

The family says the intruders even critically injured their dog, who had to be euthanized.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women were assaulted, and a family dog was critically injured during a violent home invasion in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

This happened near Antoine and the Beltway in the 6900 block of Feather Creek Drive.

The family is shocked and traumatized by this ordeal. The mother said she was scared and was trying to protect her children and toddler. And she did not want to speak on camera.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at around 5:10 a.m. The family told deputies that several masked men had forced their way into the home through the back door.

Officials said the suspects went room to room, but it's not clear what they were looking for. The family said the suspects did take some phones and an iPad.

Officials said one woman was hit in the face and a second woman was hit with a rifle stock.

Neighbors are shocked to hear about the incident. They said this neighborhood is quiet area.

Deputies said they’re not sure why they chose this house to rob. Deputies were out here knocking on neighbors’ doors trying to get surveillance video of the suspects.

The family did say the men hurt their family dog and unfortunately due to his injuries he had to be euthanized.