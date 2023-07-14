FBI: There's a significant trend of online sextortion that's targeting young men

Sextortion is when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t give them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors or money.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — The FBI is renewing its warning about sextortion after a Houston man was arrested for allegedly gaining access and selling stolen photos and videos of women -- some of whom were underage.

Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors or money.

In 2022, law enforcement nationwide received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors. That resulted in at least 3,000 victims -- primarily boys -- and more than a dozen suicides.

The FBI says anytime that you spend online, you’re creating a digital footprint that can be taken advantage of no matter who you are.

“Anybody online can potentially be a target of this crime,” said FBI's David Martinez.

He said since the pandemic, online sextortion by criminals seeking and stealing nude photos has exploded.

“There is a significant trend of targeting young adolescent males,” he said.

But blackmailing with nude images could include people of any gender and age, which is what led to the arrest of Andrew Venegas, 23.

“They can hack accounts that are unprotected, that don’t use strong passwords, social media applications,” Martinez said.

That’s what the FBI said Venegas did to more than 1,000 women.

Know there are ways to protect yourself. The FBI says:

Not to produce nude content

Make sure passwords are strong and accounts are private

Do not engage with unknown people online

For parents, monitor your child’s online footprint

In fiscal year 2020, the FBI opened 3,351 child exploitation cases, arrested 1,613 individuals involved in child exploitation, and located and/or identified 1,410 child victims.

Victims can often suffer in silence and not report what’s happening to them due to shame or embarrassment, but law enforcement agencies are encouraging victims of this type of crime to speak up to potentially so they arrest those responsible.