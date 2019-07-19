HOUSTON — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for help identifying and locating the “Bandit Shark” who robbed a First Convenience Bank on Monday in east Harris County.

The robbery happened at 3 p.m. Monday at the First Convenience Bank at 12620 Woodforest Boulevard.

The “Bandit Shark,” as FBI called him, allegedly entered the bank, approached a teller and handed over a note demanding cash. He left the bank with no one physically hurt during the robbery, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to a $5,000 for information in this case. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers' tip line at (713) 222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

