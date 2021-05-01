FBI: Scammers are offering you early access to COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for money

FBI-Houston said you should consult your local health department website for updated information about authorized vaccine distributions.

HOUSTON — Houston's FBI department wants you to be aware of the latest COVID-19 scam.

In a tweet Monday, the FBI said to be on the lookout for scammers offering you early access to a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee.

"It's a scam," FBI Houston tweeted.

The department said these are the signs of potential scams to look out for:

You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine

You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment

⚠️ Is someone offering you early access to a #COVID19 vaccine in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee? It's a scam! Consult your local health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels. @hcphtx @HoustonHealth pic.twitter.com/RF21ULSgd2 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) January 4, 2021

If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, the FBI asks that you immediately call:

HHS-OIG Hotline - 1-800-HHS-TIPS

FBI Hotline - 1-800-CALL-FBI

CMS/Medicare Hotline - 1-800-MEDICARE