FBI: Scammers are offering you early access to COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for money

HOUSTON — Houston's FBI department wants you to be aware of the latest COVID-19 scam.
In a tweet Monday, the FBI said to be on the lookout for scammers offering you early access to a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee.
"It's a scam," FBI Houston tweeted.
The department said these are the signs of potential scams to look out for:
- You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine
- You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access
- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment
If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, the FBI asks that you immediately call:
- HHS-OIG Hotline - 1-800-HHS-TIPS
- FBI Hotline - 1-800-CALL-FBI
- CMS/Medicare Hotline - 1-800-MEDICARE
