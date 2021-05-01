x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Crime

FBI: Scammers are offering you early access to COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for money

FBI-Houston said you should consult your local health department website for updated information about authorized vaccine distributions.
Credit: FBI Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's FBI department wants you to be aware of the latest COVID-19 scam.

In a tweet Monday, the FBI said to be on the lookout for scammers offering you early access to a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee.

"It's a scam," FBI Houston tweeted.

The department said these are the signs of potential scams to look out for:

  • You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine
  • You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access
  • Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
  • Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment 

If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, the FBI asks that you immediately call:

  • HHS-OIG Hotline - 1-800-HHS-TIPS
  • FBI Hotline - 1-800-CALL-FBI
  • CMS/Medicare Hotline - 1-800-MEDICARE

For information on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Houston area, click here.

Related Articles