Man with Houston ties added to FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list

The feds said Wilver Villegas-Palomino has been involved with major drug trafficking, money laundering and even assassinations.

HOUSTON, Texas — FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke about a fugitive hunt Friday during his first-ever news conference with Houston media.

"Today, I’m announcing a fugitive the Houston office has recommended to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list,” Wray said.

That man wanted by the FBI is 41-year-old Wilver Villegas-Palomino, also known as El Puerco or “the pig.”

“Palomino works for the narco-terrorist group ELN in Colombia,” Wray said.

The feds said ELN as a whole controls more than 80% of the cocaine that flows into the United States.

We're told much of it comes across the Texas border with Mexico in operations coordinated by Palomino.

"He’s also involved in kidnapping, money laundering, weapons trafficking and even ordering assassinations,” Wray said.

The FBI’s Houston office helped build a case against Palomino and four co-defendants based on, among other things, criminal activity here directly tied to him.

"What ELN does, which is trafficking narcotics and violence, bleeds into Houston,” said FBI Houston special agent in charge James Smith.

Smith said possible leads on Palomino’s current whereabouts could come from near or far.

Up to $5 million is being offered for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

"Whether it be here in the Houston area or the U.S. or down in Colombia, they see him every day,” said Smith.

The FBI said getting Palomino into custody would have an impact on a major international criminal enterprise.

FBI Director Wray also spoke Friday about fighting violent crime in the Houston area, namely through the Texas Anti-Gang, or TAG, Center.