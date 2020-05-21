FBI Most Wanted: $5,000 reward offered for former Harris County constable arrested on drug charges

HOUSTON — Tomas Alberto Roque Espinoza was a Harris County constable in 2007 when he was paid off to protect a vehicle he believed was carrying five kilos of cocaine.
Investigators say Roque was also pulling over vehicles and keeping any drugs or money he found.
Roque later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and other charges.
He was supposed to be sentenced on September 16, 2013. Instead, he vanished.
Roque, 43, has ties to Houston and Honduras and is on the FBI Most Wanted List.
They’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
The Honduran national is 5’7, about 165 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He has a small scar on the upper right center of his forehead.
If you know where he is, contact your local FBI office or American Embassy. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.
