Activists call on FBI to release body cam video of deadly shooting of kidnapping suspect

Alberto Montes II was shot and killed by an FBI agent in March. About a month after his death, his family said they still haven't been contacted by law enforcement.

HOUSTON — Houston-area activists are calling on the FBI to release body cam video of a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Alberto Montes II was shot and killed by an FBI agent on March 23. The FBI said it was during a hostage-rescue operation.

The FBI said two hostages who were being trafficked were rescued and no one else was hurt.

Montes' family said they have not been contacted by anyone in law enforcement.

"We just want answers like any other parents. We're not saying that my son was a saint, I just want to know why they had to shoot him," Alberty Montes Sr. said.

The FBI said it couldn't comment on the situation due to the ongoing federal investigation. The FBI shooting incident review team is handling the investigation into the shooting.

What happened

According to the Associated Press, the kidnapping happened on March 18.

A source told the AP that the kidnappers were paid by a least one victim before they demanded more money. The source also said that during negotiations, the kidnappers sent law enforcement videos of them beating one of the hostages.

The FBI's investigation into the alleged kidnappings began on March 21 when Waller County authorities called the FBI and others for help locating the victims.