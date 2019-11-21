HOUSTON — Federal agents and hazmat teams are conducting a raid at a building in northwest Houston Thursday morning.

Agents with the FBI and DEA along with the Texas Department of Public Safety are conducting a search at a building located in the 6000 block of West 34th Street in northwest Houston. Houston police and firefighters are also on scene with HPD’s High Hazard Clandestine Lab Team and HFD’s Hazardous Materials Team.

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer with the FBI’s Houston office, says there is no danger to public at this time. The teams are on scene out of an abundance of caution.

He added that the operation could take several hours.

Hagan could not comment further on the details of the raid only that no arrests were made and that they are only conducting a search.

Hagan confirmed that there were other raids being conducted in the general Houston area but could not say how many and where specifically.

He added it is an ongoing investigation.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter