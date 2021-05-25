FBI arrests Katy man in connection with Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

Adam Weibling, of Katy, is the seventh Houston-area resident to be arrested.

According to FBI agents in Houston, Adam Weibling, of Katy, was arrested Tuesday morning without incident. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

At this point, Weibling’s charges have not been released.

Weibling is the seventh Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston in connection to the riot at U.S. Capitol.

The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence/.

Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.