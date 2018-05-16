A Fort Bend County woman stole nearly a quarter of a million dollars from a youth hockey league, according to Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Michele Bernier, 51, was treasurer for the Interscholastic Hockey League when the president noticed discrepancies with their financial records.

He told deputies he confronted Bernier and she admitted she had been withdrawing money from the league’s account since she became treasurer in 2013.

Nehls said it added up to $223,327.

“I cannot imagine why anyone would steal money being used to support a youth group,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “For five years, she pocketed almost a quarter of a million dollars while the kids in the hockey league went without. Shame, shame.”

She said she took the money because of financial hardship, according to FBCSO.

Bernier offered to repay $45,000 but the league rejected the offer, according to the club’s president.

