FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A child was taken to the hospital after being injured by suspects during a home invasion in Fort Bend County overnight.

Around 3 a.m. Monday Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an urgent care center on FM 1464 in Richmond where the four victims were initially taken after the home invasion.

Deputies said three masked men broke into the home where two adults and two children were sleeping.

The suspects used the children to provoke the family into giving them items from the home, deputies said.

This included taking a 7-year-old child and reportedly putting him in hot water in a bathtub during the attack.

An adult male on the scene also appeared to be injured during the home invasion.

The child and one other person were taken to the hospital from the urgent care center.

Monday morning Sheriff Troy Nehls tweeted an update saying the boy had fluids in his lungs. His condition is not considered life threatening.

The boy involved in this morning’s home invasion was transported to the TMC and is being treated for having some fluids in his lungs. It isn’t life threatening. Our staff is aggressively working this case. My prayers are with the family. — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) June 25, 2018

The sheriff said the suspects held the family for about an hour as they ransacked the home, taking jewelry and money.

“This is the worst kind of crime against a family,” said Nehls. “Three crooks forcing their way into a home in the middle of the night is appalling. To make matters worse, they accosted a 7-year-old child. They’re cowards, to say the least. Someone has information; give Crime Stoppers a call.”

He said that there may be surveillance video of the suspects from the neighborhood.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (281) 342-TIPS (8477), or send a text message by texting FBCCS plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspects involved, could earn you up to $5,000 cash reward. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

