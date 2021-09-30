HCSO: Father, son stabbed then robbed by contractor in NW Harris County

According to deputies, the contractor showed up at the family's home demanding money, although deputies said the contract was settled a week prior.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A father and son were stabbed and then robbed Thursday morning by a contractor who was hired to do some painting at their home, according to Harris County Sheriff deputies.

The contractor was able to get away after the violent robbery. There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

This happened at about 7:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Sterlingstone Drive, which is northwest Harris County.

According to deputies, the contractor showed up at the family's home demanding money, although deputies said the contract was settled a week prior and no money was owed.

The father opened the door and this is when the contractor allegedly knocked him down and stabbed him at least one time in his chest in the foyer of the house. The son, who deputies said is in his 20s, came to his father's aide and he was reportedly stabbed in his head by the contractor.

The contractor allegedly stole several items from the family's home before running away.

Both the father and son were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. Deputies said the son is stable and the father is currently undergoing surgery.

No weapon was recovered from the scene.

There was another family member inside of the home when the stabbing happened, but she was not injured.

