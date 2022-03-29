'Shoot, we're about to die' | Teen shows us where his dad was shot during robbery, home invasion

The robbers shot Arturo Peña in the head before ransacking his home. "I saw my dad laying there, crawling out of his room," his 18-year-old son, Eric, told us.

HOUSTON — A father and his teenage son in east Houston are counting their blessings after surviving a terrifying home invasion late Monday.

Arturo Peña is home from the hospital despite being shot in the head by one of the robbers who kicked their door in around 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Eric Peña invited us inside the home on Coulson Street and showed us where everything happened.

“That’s the blood right there," Eric said. “That’s the bullet hole right here.”

After hearing the commotion, the teen tried to hide in a closet.

"I hid right here when everything was going on.”

While ransacking the house, the suspects found Eric and forced him into a shower at gunpoint. They told him to keep his mouth shut.

That's when he heard four gunshots.

“I was never expecting that. From going to take a shower for getting ready for school to, ‘Shoot, we’re about to die.’ In one second, that crazy," Eric said.

After the four robbers left, Eric heard his dad holler at him.

"My dad told me to come out. I told him, 'Are they gone?'" Eric said. "I rushed out, grabbed my phone in the closet, and then I saw my dad laying there, crawling out of his room. He told me to dial 911.”

Eric ran across the street and knocked on the door of neighbor Sonny Flores, who happens to be a cop.

"He was very nervous trying to contact 911, so I took over and spoke with 911," Flores said.

He stayed with Arturo until paramedics arrived.

"You know I felt bad. My first instinct was to make sure he was OK," Flores said.

Eric says the gunmen stole wallets, a phone and jewelry. Police said they also took some stuff from the backyard on their way out.

Police believe the suspects targeted the home.

“He’s a businessman. He has a lot of equipment in the backyard," HPD Lt. Willkens said. "It’s possible they targeted that specifically because they know there’s possibly money in the place.”