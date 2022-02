Houston police said the teenage boy was suffocated and his father killed himself with an edged weapon.

HOUSTON — A man killed his son before killing himself Sunday in west Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said it happened in the 12600 block of Memorial Drive.

According to investigators, the man, who was in his 50s, suffocated his teenage son before killing himself with an edged weapon.

The boy's mother made the discovery around 1:30 p.m.