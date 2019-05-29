HOUSTON — A father of four was shot to death and his car was stolen during a carjacking overnight.

This happened just after midnight early Wednesday outside of a home located Boggess Road in northeast Houston.

Houston police say 41-year-old Dante Green was just sitting in his car in his own driveway listening to music when someone came up and shot him several times. The suspect, or suspects, then took off with Green’s car.

Sadly, Green died at the scene, police said. He lives with his mother, who is disabled and was inside the house when this all happened. His son was also asleep inside the home at the time if the carjacking.

Homicide detectives are looking for witnesses and hoping something was caught on surveillance video.

As for Green’s killer, or killers, police say the car they took off in has been listed as stolen, but they won’t be releasing the make or model until later today.

Police also asking anyone with information on this to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

