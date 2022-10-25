x
Crime

Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

Someone shot up the home with the man's teenage children inside, police say.

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police.

Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His three teenage children were not injured.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and said the man nor his children have gang affiliation.

