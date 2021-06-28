HCSO: Father shoots 'peeping Tom' he found outside child's window

This case is being referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see if any charges will be filed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County sheriff deputies said a man was shot by a father who allegedly saw him touching himself outside of his child's window late Sunday night.

This happened at about 10 p.m. in the 15400 block of W Little York Road, which is in northwest Harris County.

Officials said the child's parents confronted the reportedly intoxicated man when they saw him masturbating outside of their child's window.

Officials said the man apologized to the parents and then walked away, but the couple followed the man across the street to a gas station, both armed with guns, deputies said.

The mother of the child attempted to detain the man while the child's dad went to ask the gas station clerk to call 911. Deputies said at this point, the man was able to wrangle the gun away from the mother and pointed it at her.

That's when the dad shot him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. At last check, he remains stable.

