Father seeking justice after court documents say his 2-year-old daughter died from being beaten in the head

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old girl died in November after court documents say she was beaten in the head. Now, her father is speaking out and demanding justice after reading court documents that came out this week.

The mother’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Jehu Martinez, was arrested and charged with her death. Just a few days after he was arrested, he bonded out and was out playing with a popular band.

"I literally slap myself thinking it’s just a dream, it’s just a dream," said Marlon Ornelas the father of the toddler killed.

Marlon still can’t believe that his 2-year daughter Zyre Ornelas is gone.

"She was really playful she used to love going to the pool loved frozen," said Marlon.

Zyre died back in November of last year. But in February investigators arrested 22-year-old Jehu Martinez. Martinez is the mother’s boyfriend and was allegedly watching the 2-yr-old when she was injured. He’s being charged with felony murder in the death of Zyre.

Marlon says he still remembers the horrible call he got when his daughter was hospitalized.

"She called me because she said I am the father, and on Thanksgiving day letting me know my daughter had gotten out of brain surgery because she fell and wasn’t going to make it," said Marlon.

According to court documents, Martinez claimed the toddler fell from a bed. Records say doctors were concerned with that explanation because she had 2 fractures in her head. Her inner thigh and chest area were also bruised.

They believe the girl has swung around and her head hit a piece of furniture. But this wasn’t the only incident, court documents say doctors also found multiple rib fractures and calluses consistent with older injuries.

"My daughter was pronounced dead brain dead on Saturday, November 27. It was really hard," said Marlon.

When police obtained Martinez’s phone they found a photo of Zyre with a large bruise on her forehead consistent with blunt force trauma from October 12th. They also found a picture of soiled underwear from 30 minutes prior. That same weekend Marlon says his ex-wife didn’t allow him to pick up the kids.

"That might be the reason why they changed weekends on me trying to keep me from knowing what was going on," said Marlon.

Now, Marlon wants justice for his 2-year-old daughter he will never get to hold again.

"It's something I don’t wish on anyone, it's horrible. Our kids are supposed to bury us not the other way around," said Marlon.

Martinez's bond was set at $70,000. His bond conditions state he cannot leave Harris County and surrounding counties.

He bonded out a few days after he was arrested and was playing with Los Ligaditos band. The family is frustrated that Martinez was playing with the band, living his normal life and traveling, but after the family’s outcry, the band put out a statement saying he is no longer a member.