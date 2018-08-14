ORANGE COUNTY — A Department of Public Safety trooper arrested the father of Dallas Cowboys' Quarterback Dak Prescott for misdemeanor Class B possession of marijuana, Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. a trooper pulled over Nathaniel Prescott, 57, of Pflugerville, on Highway 87 in Orange and found marijuana in the driver side door pocket, according to a spokesperson for DPS.

He was taken to the Orange County jail but is no longer in custody.

