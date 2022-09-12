Father shot, killed by car burglars right outside his SW Houston home, police say

The man died on his front steps of his home on Beechaven with his wife and children inside.

Officers said five men were checking car doors in the neighborhood when the homeowner, who may have seen them on surveillance cameras, came outside shooting toward the group. They ran away but police said the homeowner got in his car and went looking for them. As he was returning home, he ran into the group that shot him in his stomach. He died on the front steps of his home.

"Officers got here they tried their best to do CPR and do everything they could but unfortunately, they were not able to do anything,” said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department. “Prayers to him and his family. Unfortunately, he has a wife and three young kids inside that house right now.”

Officers said home surveillance video shows a silver car pulling up in front of the victim’s home.