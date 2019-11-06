HOUSTON — A father was shot in an attempted home invasion in The Heights overnight.

The crime happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5200 block of Darling Street, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

Houston police say three masked men forced their way into the home and held the father and his two children, only 8 and 9 years old, at gun point.

The father was taken to the hospital. He was seriously hurt but is expected to be okay.

Right now, investigators are trying to figure out why this house was targeted.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM