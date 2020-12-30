HPD: Father charged after two young children injured in crash

Forrest Burgess, 25, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

HOUSTON — A father faces charges stemming from a violent crash that left both he and his two young children hospitalized.

Houston police said Forrest Burgess, 25, is now charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

His two children, ages 3 and 1, who were not in car seats at the time of the crash, remain in the hospital Wednesday.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of S. Braeswood Boulevard near S. Rice Avenue in the Meyerland area.

Investigators said the vehicle involved was clocked hitting speeds of up to 100 mph, and officers began to chase it. During the pursuit, police lost sight of the vehicle.

Moments later, a vehicle that had crashed into a tree was found in a nearby area. It was quickly identified as the speeding vehicle from earlier.

Investigators said the driver and two children were taken to the hospital. HPD was shocked to find no car seats or other restraints at the crash site.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the 1-year-old had to undergo surgery for critical injuries.