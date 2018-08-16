FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A father was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man dating the mother of his child in Tammarron community Thursday morning
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the homicide occurred around 5 a.m. in the 3700 block of Daintree Park Court.
The suspect was detained on FM 1463, deputies said.
Deputies added that there will be no danger to kids who will be going to school soon.
