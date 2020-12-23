Father arrested after leaving his young children alone for hours with no cooked food, deputies say

Deputies said the children have had to go to neighbors' homes to get cooked meals.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A father is in jail after deputies said he would repeatedly leave his two young children alone for hours with nothing to eat but snacks such as candy and cookies.

Brent Seiler, 48, has been charged with abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return. He was given no bond.

Investigators said on Dec. 22, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 18900 block of Timbers Drive to do a welfare check on an 8-year-old boy.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the boy had been left unsupervised for hours without food and he was wearing dirty clothes he had been wearing for days.

A further investigation revealed the boy's father, Seiler, would allegedly leave the boy and his 12-year-old brother in the house for long periods of time with no supervision.

Deputies said the children would have to go to neighbors' homes to get cooked meals.

Child Protective Services was called and took custody of the children.