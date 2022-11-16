Woman killed in stabbing, man injured, third man shot in N. Houston, police say

Police are investigating what led to the double stabbing and shooting.

Police were called to the area of Gay Street near Melbourne Street around 10 a.m. The woman was found dead and a man was also found stabbed inside a home.

The man, who is believed to have stabbed the man and woman, was found nearby on Delaney Street with gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were taken to hospitals.

