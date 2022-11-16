x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman killed in stabbing, man injured, third man shot in N. Houston, police say

Police are investigating what led to the double stabbing and shooting.
Credit: Google Maps

HOUSTON — A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday on Houston's north side, the Houston Police Department tweeted.

Police were called to the area of Gay Street near Melbourne Street around 10 a.m. The woman was found dead and a man was also found stabbed inside a home.  

The man, who is believed to have stabbed the man and woman, was found nearby on Delaney Street with gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were taken to hospitals.

Police are investigating what led to the double stabbing and shooting.

Stay with KHOU 11 News for more on this developing story.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Raw video: 4 people injured in head-on crash during chase, Pct. 4 says

Before You Leave, Check This Out