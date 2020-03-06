Shootout outside sports bar leaves one man dead in the Spring area, HCSO says

Harris County deputies say they found several shell casings in the parking lot but aren't sure how many people were shooting or how many were hit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A large shootout at a sports bar has left one man dead in the Spring area overnight.

This happened around midnight early Wednesday at The Stadium sports bar located in the 1400 block of Spring Cypress Road in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call of a shooting a found the victim with a gunshot wound inside of the bar. The shooting happened outside in the parking lot, and the victim stumbled inside where he later died.

Investigators said they found several shell casings in the parking lot but aren't sure how many people were shooting or how many were hit. They added that with the amount of shell casings they found, there had to be more than one shooter.

Several others showed up to hospitals with injuries. Investigators are interviewing them to see if they are connected to this incident.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside of the bar to see if anything was caught on camera.

It is early in the investigation so deputies have not identified motives, suspects or made any arrests in the incident.

