HPD: Man found shot to death at northeast Houston apartment

Houston police are searching for the suspect who they believe left on foot.

HOUSTON — A man was found dead early Friday at an apartment building in the Kashmere Gardens area, according to the Houston Police Department.

An HPD officer was dispatched to a shooting call about 6:50 a.m. an apartment in the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street near Collingsworth Street.

HPD Det. Kyle Heaverlo said several people flagged the officer down as he approached the scene. They reported there was a body in the parking lot.

The officer pulled up, jumped out of his unit and immediately began performing life-saving measures. Investigators said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was surrounded by bullet casings.

He was pronounced dead once paramedics made it to the scene.

Heaverlo described the victim as a man in his mid-60s who had lived in the area a longtime and was well-liked by the other residents.

Police believe the suspect, or suspects, left on foot after the shooting.

"Nobody really saw the shooter, but they heard the shots. There were multiple," Heaverlo said.

Investigators are searching the area for possible surveillance footage and potential witnesses.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.