The shooting happened just after noon in the Westchase area. Houston police are investigating.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they're investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in the Westchase area.

The shooting was reported about 12:35 p.m. in the 11200 block of Richmond Avenue near Wilcrest Drive.

Police said a woman was shot and was dead when emergency officials arrived.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.