HCSO: One dead, two wounded after several shots fired during fight in parking lot

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened when a group of people gathering in a parking lot, possibly for a party, and a fight broke out.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a parking lot in north Harris County Monday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Dunson Glen near Ella Boulevard and Kuykendahl.

The sheriff said the shooting happened when a group of people gathering in a parking lot, possibly for a party, and a fight broke out. More than 40 shots were fired.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, along with two people shot in a car and another person found shot on the property. The sheriff said people scattered once the shooting started, and they are still trying to question witnesses.

Three people were transported to a local hospital after being wounded. The sheriff said one of them died overnight. Another victim remains critical while the other is in fair condition.

“Here in the parking lot. Right, there is the parking lot and that’s where the shots rang out. Right now, we are trying to put all the pieces together,” the sheriff said. “Anyone here at the party, we’d like to talk to them. Obviously, if there’s any cell phone video and surveillance cameras.”

No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter or shooters has not been released.

Update to shooting on Dunston Glen: I’m at the scene. One of the three wounded has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Multiple rounds were fired at the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MJjQNJGhnT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 8, 2022