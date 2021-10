Police say the victim had just parked his car when someone dressed in all black walked up and shot him.

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in Midtown Friday night, according to Houston police.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. 2200 block of Milam Street.

The shooter ran from the scene, police said. HPD is now looking for surveillance video from the area.