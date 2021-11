Houston police say suspect fled the scene in a gold-colored sedan.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in west Houston Monday night.

This happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. in 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane near S. Gessner and Westheimer.

Houston police said this appears to have started as argument between two men. When one of the men started walking away, the suspect followed him and shot him several times.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold-colored sedan.