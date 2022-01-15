HPD: 1 killed, 2 injured during shootout in Sunnyside

Houston police said around 11 rounds were fired outside a home near Mallow and Scott about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and put two others in the hospital early Saturday morning.

A shooting call came in about 1:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Mallow Street in Sunnyside.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens said a police device detected about 11 rounds fired in the area, alerting officers.

A man was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs when police arrived. He was immediately given first aid and paramedics were called out, investigators said.

Willkens said police went inside the house and found two more men with gunshot wounds. One man was reported to have died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 4300 Mallow. 1 adult male deceased at the scene, two males transported to the hospital PIO and Commander on the way for a briefing. 202 pic.twitter.com/spklDqCx5j — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2022

Initial reports suggest one of the homeowners answered the door, and at some point, an altercation broke out between the residents and the two men at the front door.

"Gunfire was exchanged between both parties," Willkens said.

He added police are still trying to determine who initiated the shooting.

What the argument was about is still unclear, but according to Wilkens, narcotics were found inside the home and could be related.

None of the men involved have been identified.

Investigators believe a fourth person may have been involved in the incident. It's possible this person left in a vehicle of unknown description before police arrived.