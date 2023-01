Police said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side.

They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

According to police, the shooter was not taken into custody.

Air 11 video showed the incident appeared to happen near a Shipley Do-Nuts.

Here's what the scene looked like from Air 11: