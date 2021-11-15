HPD: Man found dead in his yard following possible home invasion in NE Houston

Homicide investigators say a neighbor told them they heard gunshots around 2 a.m. but did not see anything.

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating a possible home invasion after a man found the body of his neighbor outside of a home in northeast Houston Monday morning.

This happened around 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Reid Street.

Homicide investigators said a neighbor told them they heard gunshots around 2 a.m. but did not see anything. They called 911 when they saw the body this morning.

Police said the victim had been shot and that it appears that man lived alone in the residence. There is signs of forced entry to the front door.

“We’re not sure if they actually went in and stole anything at this time,” HPD Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

Right now, he said they don’t have other witnesses who heard or saw the shooting. Police are asking people to be on the lookout for the victim’s car that appears to be missing from the home.

“We did find though from the neighbor that he does have a beige color Lexus RX330,” Arrington said. “It’s about a 2005 model that was taken from the residence possibly. We haven’t confirmed that.”

HPD said the victim is a black male in the late 30s or 40s and was the homeowner of the residence.

People who know anything that can help authorities is urged to call the department’s homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.