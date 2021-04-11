Suspect on the run after man shot to death inside northwest Houston home, police say

A woman at the Acres Homes residence told police the suspect is her son and that he might be having a mental crisis.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed at a home in the Acres Home area overnight, according to Houston police. The suspect remains on the run.

This happened just after midnight at a home on Hampton Street. A woman who lives in the home told HPD that the suspect is her 20-year-old son, and that he may be having a mental crisis.

Investigators said the woman told them that earlier in the night her son had a knife and was making everyone in the house nervous.

Later, he was spotted going into a room. The woman told police they assumed he was going to grab a cigarette, but instead, he shot a man in his 40's several times.

The mother told police he then left the room and came back to shoot the victim again before finally taking off on a bicycle.

Police said the victim was a friend of the family who was renting a room at the home. He died at the scene.

Investigators said everyone else was barricaded in a room and waited until the suspect left to call 911. Investigators still aren't sure what led up to this shooting, but they are still searching for the suspect.

Investigators described him as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie when he rode away on the bicycle.

If you spot him, call Houston police.