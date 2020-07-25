Woman dies after being shot in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A possible suspect has been detained in connection to a fatal shooting after a woman was found with gunshot wound in north Houston Saturday afternoon.
This happened just before 6 p.m. in in the 1000 block of Greens Road.
Houston police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are in route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
