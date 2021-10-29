HPD: Argument leads to deadly shooting at northwest Houston home

Homicide investigators are questioning three female witness who were inside of the home at the time of the fatal shooting.

HOUSTON — A man died after he was shot during an argument at a northwest Houston home Thursday night, according to police.

This happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Green Meadow Lane. Houston police said officers responded to a call of shooting at that time.

When HPD arrived at the scene, officers were told that both the victim and the suspected shooter were still inside of the home. Officers were able to talk the suspect into coming out of the home.

The suspect, a man in his late 50s, came outside with a firearm and dropped it on the ground, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Police searched the home and found a man in his mid-50s with a gunshot wound to the chest, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are questioning three female witness who were inside of the home at the time of the fatal shooting. Investigators said there was some sort of altercation between the two men leading up to the shooting.

Investigators said the victim is the son of the owner of the house and that he and the suspect knew each other.