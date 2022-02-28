Police searching for gunman after man found shot dead in Kashmere Gardens apartment complex, police say

HPD is still investigating but authorities believe it may have been a drug deal gone bad.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Houston Sunday night.

Police said it all happened outside of apartment complex in the 5300 block of Collingsworth in the Kashmere Gardens area.

Police were called out around 11 p.m. and found one person dead inside one of the apartments. They said the victim had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said the victim showed up to the apartment complex with another person, possibly to buy drugs. That’s when they say some sort of confrontation took place outside between the suspect and the victim before shots rang out.

“For some reason the suspect pulled the victim back inside of the apartment and that’s when he took off on foot,” HPD Lt. Pavel said.

HPD said the suspect is still on the run. At the moment, they have not released a suspect description. However, police believe the suspect does live at this apartment complex.

As for the victim, all we know right now is that he was in his early to mid-20’s.