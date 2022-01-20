HPD: Man found shot to death behind wheel of truck in north Houston

Police say they do not have a lot to go on and are asking for your help to try and piece together who shot and killed this man.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a mysterious shooting death that happened Wednesday night on the north side of the city.

A man was found shot to death behind the wheel of a truck.

Houston police said the victim was in his truck parked in the back of an apartment complex along Burress Street just off the North Freeway when he was gunned down.

This happened just before 10 p.m.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid-30s to 40s, was behind the wheel of his truck when he was shot multiple times. A resident nearby told police they heard at least four to six shots being fired.

That's when they came out and found the man and tried to give him CPR, but he didn't make it. He died at the scene.

Right now, police don't have a suspect or a motive.

However, there are a few businesses with cameras so detectives say they will be back out later to see if the cameras caught anything that could help them.