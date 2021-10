This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — A woman is dead after being shot Wednesday morning in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded about 7:25 a.m. to the 10300 block of Buffalo Speedway at W. Bellfort.

Investigators said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

No arrest have been made at this time.

According to officers, the possible suspect left the scene in a vehicle. No description was given.

HPD homicide investigators are en route to the fatal shooting of a woman at 10300 Buffalo Speedway at West Bellfort Avenue about 7:25 am. The victim was transported to a hospital where she died. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. #hounews pic.twitter.com/juzOUKMU67 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 27, 2021