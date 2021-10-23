HPD: Homeowner finds man shot to death outside Heights residence

Investigators say blood and bullet casings were found inside a nearby townhouse where the door was open.

HOUSTON — A homeowner called for help after finding a man's body outside of his house in the Heights early Saturday.

Houston police said officers got to the home on Bonover Street around 2 a.m. and found the man who had been shot to death.

Investigators said blood and bullet casings were found inside a nearby townhouse where the door was open. They believe the townhouse is an Airbnb rental home.

Details are limited ad HPD is still investigating. They do not have a suspect description at this time.