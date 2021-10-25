HPD: One dead, another critical after shooting outside of business

Police say two people were shot in the head and the third was wounded in the hand in the 10900 block of Bissonnet.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after someone opened fire on a group of people outside of a business in southwest Houston.

This happened just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 10900 block of Bissonnet. Houston police said officers responded to a shooting call at that time and found three people shot in the parking lot.

Police said two people were shot in the head and the third was wounded in the hand. One of the victims, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, while the other was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

The third victim who was shot in the hand was also taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said it appears that someone pulled up in a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly maroon, and the shooter got out of the passenger side. There was some sort of altercation and then the shooter opened fire.

Police said they are checking surveillance video in the area for clues and a better look at the suspect and their vehicle.