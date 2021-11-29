HCSO: Man heading to work shot, killed by masked gunman at apartment complex

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim was leaving for work when he was approached by the suspected shooter.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County Monday morning, deputies said.

This happened just after 6 a.m. at a complex in the 12400 block of Antoine Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim was leaving for work when he was approached by a masked male in the parking lot of the complex. There was some sort of discussion and then the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect then got into the backseat of a white four-door sedan that sped off, investigators said. Deputies are searching for both the suspected shooter and the driver of the getaway vehicle.

EMS was responded but the victim died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators are checking for surveillance video to get a better description of the two suspects and their vehicle.

