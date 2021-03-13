One dead, one injured in parking lot shooting at McDonald's in Midtown

Houston police believe there may be a possible third victim.

HOUSTON — One person was killed and another was injured Friday in a parking lot shooting at a McDonald's in Midtown.

This happened at about 10:27 p.m. at the McDonald's in the 1000 block of Gray Street.

Houston police said a group of people was riding on scooters and at some point, two brothers left the group and rode through the McDonald's parking lot.

The brothers came across another group of people and police said this is when an argument began. The argument escalated, guns were drawn and shots were fired, according to police.

At least two men were shot. The victims were found in different locations -- one near the McDonald's parking lot and the other on Fannin Street.

Shooting: Fannin @ Gray & 1800 Fannin. Two males shot, transported to area hospitals. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 13, 2021

One of the victims died and the other remains in the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police believe a woman may have been shot during the altercation too, but are not completely sure.

Investigators said they are working to gather more information and surveillance video to see who was involved.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

